TCS reports net reduction of over 23,000 employees in FY2026

TCS Q4 profit and revenue rise

Despite the cuts, TCS posted a strong Q4 with profits up 29% from last quarter to ₹13,718 crore and revenue rising to ₹70,698 crore, with revenue beating expectations and profit broadly in line.

The company says it's doubling down on annual salary hikes and training for AI-ready skills to keep up with changing client needs.

Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal shared that building an AI-first culture remains a top priority even as roles shift.