TCS reports net reduction of over 23,000 employees in FY2026
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net reduction of over 23,000 employees in FY2026, about 3.9% of its workforce, as it faced slower demand and skill gaps.
Even so, the company's headcount increased by a net 2,356 employees in the last quarter, finishing the year with 584,519 employees.
TCS Q4 profit and revenue rise
Despite the cuts, TCS posted a strong Q4 with profits up 29% from last quarter to ₹13,718 crore and revenue rising to ₹70,698 crore, with revenue beating expectations and profit broadly in line.
The company says it's doubling down on annual salary hikes and training for AI-ready skills to keep up with changing client needs.
Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal shared that building an AI-first culture remains a top priority even as roles shift.