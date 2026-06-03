TCS shares plunge over 9% in steepest fall since 2020

IT sector down 23% since January

The Nifty IT index tumbled 5.6%, giving up part of its recent gains, while Infosys and HCLTech also slipped.

Since January, the IT sector has lost 23% of its value, about ₹6.6 lakh crore gone.

Broader markets felt the pain too: Nifty50 closed down at 23,405.6 and Sensex dipped to 74,346.17.

Analyst Nitant Darekar summed it up: TCS is facing margin pressures and weak growth visibility, which isn't helping its stock price much right now.