TCS shuts Nashik office amid probe into harassment, conversion allegations
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has shut operations at its Nashik office, halted fresh hiring, and asked employees to work from home. This comes as police intensify their investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and attempted religious conversion involving employees at the IT giant. Nine individuals have been named as accused in related cases, with investigators suspecting these incidents may have been carried out in an organized manner.
Accusations
Investigators probing possible funding, international links
Among the accused are Nida Khan, who has been charged with religious harassment, and Ashwini Chainani, a former HR head. Chainani is accused of discouraging complainants and allegedly enabling the accused. The investigation is also looking into whether any external influence played a role in these alleged actions. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said they are exploring possible funding angles and international links in connection with this case.
Allegations
Multiple serious allegations detailed in complaints
The complaints in this case detail a range of allegations. These include a male employee accusing his colleagues of attempting religious conversion and hurting religious sentiments, a woman alleging rape and religious harassment, four women reporting sexual harassment at the workplace, and three others alleging both sexual and religious harassment. The accused are said to have held senior positions within the organization while the complainants were working under their supervision.
Workplace concerns
Case reignites debate on workplace safety
The case, involving eight women employees at the Nashik facility, has reignited debate over workplace safety and the effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanisms in large IT firms. So far, nine FIRs have been registered against eight employees, seven of whom are under arrest. The police continue to investigate and have urged any additional victims or witnesses to come forward as the scope of this case continues to widen.
NCW probe
NCW fact-finding committee to visit Nashik on April 17
In light of the serious allegations, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incidents of sexual harassment at TCS's Nashik BPO unit. The panel, which includes retired Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna Jadhav and former Haryana DGP B K Sinha, will visit the facility on April 17. It will conduct an on-the-spot inquiry and assess the response of the authorities.