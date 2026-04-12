TCS trims payout to Tata Sons to ₹28,292.1cr for FY26

TCS $6.5bn investments dent cash flow

TCS is spending $6.5 billion over six years to boost its data center game and has picked up companies like Coastal Cloud and ListEngage along the way.

These moves led to a 7.5% dip in free cash flow this year, even as annual revenue slipped slightly for the first time since 2004.

Analysts are starting to wonder if these big bets could make it tougher for TCS to keep up generous payouts down the road.