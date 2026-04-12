TCS trims payout to Tata Sons to ₹28,292.1cr for FY26
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has trimmed its payout to Tata Sons for the third time in six years, dropping it to ₹28,292.1 crore for FY26 from ₹32,184.2 crore last year.
The move comes as TCS pours money into new tech (think big investments in AI and data centers) rather than handing out bigger checks to shareholders.
TCS $6.5bn investments dent cash flow
TCS is spending $6.5 billion over six years to boost its data center game and has picked up companies like Coastal Cloud and ListEngage along the way.
These moves led to a 7.5% dip in free cash flow this year, even as annual revenue slipped slightly for the first time since 2004.
Analysts are starting to wonder if these big bets could make it tougher for TCS to keep up generous payouts down the road.