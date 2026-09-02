TCS wins ₹2000cr Best Buy Bengaluru tech hub deal
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) landed a ₹2,000 crore deal to run Best Buy's tech hub in Bengaluru for the next five years.
This means TCS will manage 600 staff and help drive Best Buy's data, analytics, and AI projects, all part of the retailer's push to stay ahead digitally.
TCS best buy partnership $75 million-$100 million annually
TCS pulled ahead of Accenture in the final leg, with Wipro on the initial shortlist, by offering better pricing and strong service agreements.
The partnership's annual revenue from Best Buy is already estimated at $75 million to $100 million, while the Bengaluru center keeps powering Best Buy's digital strategy, especially its focus on AI-driven online shopping.
The retailer recently reported revenues of $41.7 billion, thanks to computing and mobile phones.