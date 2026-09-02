TCS wins ₹2000cr Best Buy Bengaluru tech hub deal

TCS pulled ahead of Accenture in the final leg, with Wipro on the initial shortlist, by offering better pricing and strong service agreements.

The partnership's annual revenue from Best Buy is already estimated at $75 million to $100 million, while the Bengaluru center keeps powering Best Buy's digital strategy, especially its focus on AI-driven online shopping.

The retailer recently reported revenues of $41.7 billion, thanks to computing and mobile phones.