Tech layoffs continue into 2026 after large cuts in 2024-2025
The tech world has seen large layoffs in recent years, with about 150,000 tech employees laid off in 2024 and roughly 123,941 in 2025, and layoffs are continuing into 2026.
Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Meta trimmed thousands of roles as they tried to cut costs, adjust to slower demand, and fix overhiring from the pandemic boom.
Who's hiring (and who's not)
Even with all these cuts, some companies still plan to hire, though no specific hiring-rate for 2026 is reported.
But more than half expect further layoffs ahead—mainly because of AI shaking up jobs, ongoing restructuring, and tighter budgets.
If you're into coding or data science though, your skills are still hot.
Seattle feels the pinch
The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region has felt the pinch as local tech layoffs took their toll on the city's job scene.
It's a clear sign that what happens in tech doesn't just stay in Silicon Valley; it ripples out everywhere.