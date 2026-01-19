Tech Mahindra among top AI adopters globally: World Economic Forum

Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra has been recognized for its pioneering work in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. The World Economic Forum (WEF) , in partnership with Accenture, released a report on MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel Deployable Solutions) organizations. The report features 20 trailblazers such as AMD, Siemens, and PepsiCo who are leveraging high-impact AI solutions for disease detection, energy optimization, and supply-chain resilience among others.

AI impact WEF report highlights successful AI applications across industries The WEF-Accenture report examined hundreds of cases across 30+ countries and 20+ industries, including healthcare, energy, and infrastructure. An independent Impact Council of top executives and experts identified common patterns among the most promising cases. These included integrating AI into strategic decision-making, redesigning work to enhance human-AI collaboration, strengthening data foundations, modernizing technology platforms, and ensuring responsible governance.

Capability divide Gap in AI capabilities The WEF released the report during its annual meeting 2026, highlighting successful AI applications that are already delivering measurable performance gains. The findings also show a widening gap between companies with the capabilities to scale AI and those struggling to deploy it effectively. This divide can be bridged by learning from real-world use cases, the report said.

Advertisement