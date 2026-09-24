TechCrunch Founder Summit Nov 4 2026 at SoWa Power Station
TechCrunch is bringing its Founder Summit to Boston on November 4, 2026, at SoWa Power Station.
It's a one-day event with sessions from Brian Halligan, Lior Div, and Tina Tosukhowong, all about real-world topics like using AI in your business and smart ways to fundraise.
If you're building something new, this summit is designed just for you.
Tickets $199 founders $149 students
Expect sessions on raising capital and leading teams from industry pros like Brian Devaney and Melissa Taunton.
You'll also get plenty of chances to network with investors and other founders through the Braindate app.
Tickets are $199 for founders, $149 for students (with group discounts), or free if you volunteer for free access to programming beyond your shift, plus all the event details are online so you can plan ahead.