TechNet opposes $103,265 H-1B fee proposal from Trump administration
TechNet, representing major tech companies, is pushing back against a new proposal from the Trump administration to charge $103,265 for most new H-1B visa applications.
Their opposition, filed today, highlights how important the H-1B program is for hiring skilled workers from abroad, especially since there are not enough people in the US to fill certain tech roles.
TechNet warns fee threatens AI leadership
TechNet, which represents these companies, warns that this huge fee could make it much harder for US tech firms to stay ahead, particularly in AI, where many top researchers come from outside the country.
They are worried the United States could lose ground to places like China if access to global talent gets blocked.
Public comments on this proposal are open until Thursday, so there is still time for voices to be heard.