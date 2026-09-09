Telangana government, Zepto open 5 PRAGATI centers in Hyderabad
Telangana government and Zepto are teaming up to open five Project PRAGATI centers in Hyderabad, giving gig workers, such as delivery partners and e-commerce riders, a place to rest and recharge.
This move comes after a survey showed that most gig workers in the city don't have access to clean restrooms or shaded spots during their shifts.
PRAGATI centers to offer washrooms Wi-Fi
Each PRAGATI center will have essentials such as all-weather resting zones, drinking water, washroom facilities, first-aid support, Wi-Fi, and phone charging points.
There will also be health camps and awareness about e-Shram registration for eligible gig and unorganized workers.
Funded by Zepto and set up with input from the state government, these spots are designed for maximum convenience, so gig workers finally get some much-needed support while on the job.
Officials stress gig worker wellbeing
As Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department, Jayesh Ranjan put it, this is about recognizing how important gig workers are to Hyderabad's economy, and making sure their well-being isn't overlooked.
Zepto's chief operating officer Vikas Sharma added that supporting gig workers across platforms is a key commitment for them.