Telecom veteran Akhil Gupta to retire from Bharti Enterprises in 2025

Why does this matter?

Gupta was behind some of Bharti's biggest moves—like launching Airtel in the '90s, taking it public in 2002, and leading game-changing deals such as the $10.7 billion Zain Africa acquisition.

He also played a key role in creating Indus Towers and listing both Bharti Infratel and Airtel Africa.

For anyone curious about how India's telecom scene got so big, his story is a masterclass in bold decisions and long-term vision.