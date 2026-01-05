Telecom veteran Akhil Gupta to retire from Bharti Enterprises in 2025
Akhil Gupta, who's been the vice chairman at Bharti Enterprises for decades, is set to retire on March 31, 2025.
After helping shape the group's telecom journey and making Airtel a household name, he's stepping back to focus on personal interests.
Why does this matter?
Gupta was behind some of Bharti's biggest moves—like launching Airtel in the '90s, taking it public in 2002, and leading game-changing deals such as the $10.7 billion Zain Africa acquisition.
He also played a key role in creating Indus Towers and listing both Bharti Infratel and Airtel Africa.
For anyone curious about how India's telecom scene got so big, his story is a masterclass in bold decisions and long-term vision.
The bigger picture
Beyond telecom, Gupta has worked with brands like Zepto and Snapdeal—showing how industry leaders keep shaping what we use every day.
His retirement marks the end of an era for one of India's most influential business figures.