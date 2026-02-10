Tem raises $75 million to make renewable energy more accessible
Tem, a London-based startup, just scored $75 million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with big names like Atomico and Allianz also joining in.
This puts Tem's value at over $300 million—a huge leap from its last round.
Tem's platform connects businesses directly with renewable energy suppliers
Tem's AI-powered platform lets businesses buy 100% renewable electricity straight from UK renewable generators—no middlemen needed.
Their tech uses machine learning to match companies with the best deals, making green energy more affordable and traceable.
The funding will help Tem expand its reach and tech
With over 2,600 customers (think Boohoo Group and Newcastle United FC), Tem says it's helped users save up to 30% on their energy bills.
The new funding will help Tem grow its tech and bring greener power to even more businesses.