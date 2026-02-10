Tem raises $75 million to make renewable energy more accessible

Tem's AI-powered platform lets businesses buy 100% renewable electricity straight from UK renewable generators—no middlemen needed. Their tech uses machine learning to match companies with the best deals, making green energy more affordable and traceable.

The funding will help Tem expand its reach and tech

With over 2,600 customers (think Boohoo Group and Newcastle United FC), Tem says it's helped users save up to 30% on their energy bills.

The new funding will help Tem grow its tech and bring greener power to even more businesses.