Tempsens Instruments doubles on debut, lists at 111% premium

Following its stellar debut, Tempsens' shares witnessed some initial fluctuations. The stock rose further to ₹634.85 apiece before falling over 8% to hit a low of ₹582 apiece.

Even after these fluctuations, the shares were still trading at a 94% premium over the IPO price.

The company's market capitalization post-listing stood at ₹5,291.52 crore.