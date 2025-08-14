Next Article
Tesla is hiring drivers for its robotaxis in NYC
Tesla is hiring "Vehicle Operator, Autopilot" drivers in Queens, New York City, to help test its self-driving cars.
The job pays up to $33.66 an hour and involves collecting data and sharing feedback on how the vehicles perform.
Schedules are pretty flexible but do include weekends—think Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday.
Waymo and Tesla are in a race for robotaxi supremacy
While Tesla is already testing robotaxis in Austin and San Francisco, New York City's strict safety regulations make things trickier here.
Elon Musk still hopes to roll out autonomous ride-hailing across the US as approvals come through.
Meanwhile, competition is heating up with Waymo applying for NYC testing permits back in June 2025.