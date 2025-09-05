Tesla's $1 trillion pay package for Musk: What's the catch
Tesla is pitching a jaw-dropping $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk, but there's a catch: he only gets it if Tesla's value jumps from $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion and the robotaxi business expands in the next 10 years.
It's one of the biggest pay deals ever proposed, and all eyes are on whether Musk can actually pull it off.
Musk might own over 25% of Tesla
If shareholders approve, Musk could end up owning at least 25% of Tesla—giving him even more control than before.
This comes after his earlier $50 billion pay deal from 2018 was blocked by a court.
While that decision is still being appealed, Tesla's board plans to hand Musk a $30 billion stock bonus in early August as an interim move.
Musk's commitment amid share dip
Even though Musk juggles SpaceX, xAI, and other projects, he says he'll stick around as Tesla CEO for five more years.
The new deal is meant to keep him focused on pushing Tesla further into robotics and AI—even as the company's shares have dropped 16% so far in 2025.
For anyone watching tech or business shakeups, this could be huge.