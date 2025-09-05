Tesla's $1 trillion pay package for Musk: What's the catch

If shareholders approve, Musk could end up owning at least 25% of Tesla—giving him even more control than before. This comes after his earlier $50 billion pay deal from 2018 was blocked by a court. While that decision is still being appealed, Tesla's board plans to hand Musk a $30 billion stock bonus in early August as an interim move.

Musk's commitment amid share dip

Even though Musk juggles SpaceX, xAI, and other projects, he says he'll stick around as Tesla CEO for five more years.

The new deal is meant to keep him focused on pushing Tesla further into robotics and AI—even as the company's shares have dropped 16% so far in 2025.

For anyone watching tech or business shakeups, this could be huge.