BSE, NSE to conduct mock trading sessions tomorrow: Know why

BSE has encouraged trading members using third-party platforms to use this mock session as an opportunity to test their respective trading applications. This includes testing various functionalities like exceptional market conditions, different types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals etc. The exchange also announced that a new version of its BOLT Pro TWS (12.03) shall be released, with details to be updated via a separate circular.

Clarification

No financial implications for mock trades

BSE has clarified that the trades resulting from these mock sessions will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation. The exchange has also stressed that this exercise is purely for testing and familiarization purposes. It has urged all participants to actively take part in the mock trading sessions to make the most of this opportunity.