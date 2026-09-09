The Economic Times Founders's Growth Retreat sails for strategic growth
The Economic Times Founders' Growth Retreat is all about giving founders and business leaders a chance to step away from daily chaos and focus on big-picture growth.
Hosted on a luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa and back, the retreat brings together a select group to talk strategic growth, leadership, peer connections, executive performance, business design, long-term strategy, and executive execution, all while soaking in ocean views.
Pillars: mind body network strategy
The event centers on four pillars: mind, body, network, and strategy.
Attendees join sessions on business design and scaling up, try out neuroscience-backed productivity, and recharge with wellness activities.
There's plenty of time for relaxed networking too: think curated conversations with people who get the startup grind.
Leaders leave with fresh ideas, new connections, and a clearer vision for what's next.