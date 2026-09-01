The Hindu Property Expo 2026 Chennai Trade Centre September 5-6
The Hindu Property Expo 2026 is happening September 5-6 at Chennai Trade Centre.
It's a one-stop event where you can connect with top builders, real estate pros, and financial institutions, all while exploring Chennai's evolving property landscape and a diverse range of property options.
Whether you're thinking about homebuyers or prospective buyers, this expo makes exploring real estate a lot easier.
Expo showcases properties and loan guidance
You'll find everything from premium residences and farmhouses to commercial spaces and plotted land, with farmlands and farmhouse projects offering opportunities to explore second homes, weekend retreats, and long-term property investments.
Plus, financial institutions will be on hand to answer your questions about home loans, eligibility, paperwork, and repayment plans.
If you've ever felt confused about buying property or financing options, this is a great place to get clear answers from experts.