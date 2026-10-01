These BSNL plans now come with free insurance
What's the story
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced free insurance benefits with two prepaid plans. The STV 202 and STV 2449 plans come with accidental death cover of up to ₹1 lakh and cyber fraud protection of up to ₹10,000. The telecom giant has partnered with Oriental Insurance Company (OICL) to provide this unique benefit at no extra cost for eligible subscribers.
Plan details
STV 202 plan: Benefits
The STV 202 plan offers 300 minutes of voice calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMSes.
The accidental insurance cover is applicable in cases of road accidents, burns, snake bites, lightning strikes, and electrocution.
Meanwhile, the cyber fraud protection applies only when a user's BSNL mobile number is linked to their bank account.
Any such incident must be reported within seven days for a claim to be eligible.
Extended benefits
STV 2449 plan: Benefits and validity
The STV 2449 plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days, offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMSes per day.
The insurance cover becomes active automatically within 24 hours after an eligible recharge and remains valid as long as the plan is active.
However, do note that coverage is subject to the terms and conditions of Oriental Insurance Company.
Additional feature
New OTT choice for Bharat Fibre customers
Along with the insurance-covered prepaid plans, BSNL has also launched a new OTT choice feature for its Bharat Fibre broadband customers.
Users can now select their favorite OTT apps from a list of over 25 platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and regional entertainment apps.
The selection is done through BSNL's CinemaPlus portal and can be changed every month.