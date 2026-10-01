These BSNL plans now come with free insurance

The STV 202 plan offers 300 minutes of voice calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMSes.

The accidental insurance cover is applicable in cases of road accidents, burns, snake bites, lightning strikes, and electrocution.

Meanwhile, the cyber fraud protection applies only when a user's BSNL mobile number is linked to their bank account.

Any such incident must be reported within seven days for a claim to be eligible.