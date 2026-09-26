Nscale secures major funding ahead of IPO
What's the story
UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Nscale has raised a whopping $3.36 billion in financing, ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year, the firm announced on Friday. Structured as a convertible note, the massive funding round highlights the enormous capital needed to build and expand AI data centers.
Scenario
Funding round was led by Third Point
The funding round was led by hedge fund Third Point and highlights the massive capital needed to build AI data centers.
The investment is split into two parts: $2.36 billion is immediately available to the company, while an additional $1 billion will be provided by existing investor NVIDIA in mid-November.
Market debut
Nscale's anticipated valuation and IPO plans
Nscale, which recently filed its IPO paperwork, is expected to be valued at $35 billion on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Financial Times reported. The company hopes to raise $3 billion through this offering.
Since separating from Australian cryptocurrency mining firm Arkon Energy two years ago, Nscale has secured contracts worth over $103 billion.
Currently, it is working on several large data center campuses in locations such as Norway and West Virginia.