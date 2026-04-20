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Visa rejected? New insurance covers trip losses for travelers
The insurance product is underwritten by ICICI Lombard

Visa rejected? New insurance covers trip losses for travelers

By Mudit Dube
Apr 20, 2026
04:55 pm
What's the story

Leading travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and its group company SOTC Travel have launched a new insurance product to protect travelers from losses due to visa rejections. The first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian travel and travel insurance space is underwritten by ICICI Lombard. It addresses customer concerns over non-refundable expenses in case of visa denials amid changing global travel norms and visa requirements.

Coverage details

Compensation for non-recoverable advance payments

The new insurance cover from Thomas Cook and SOTC provides indemnification for non-recoverable advance payments made toward travel and accommodation, along with applicable official cancellation charges. This is applicable if a traveler's visa application (except immigrant and employment visas) is rejected. The solution aims to provide financial security by covering unforeseen losses tied to visa outcomes, a key risk factor in international travel planning.

Wide reach

Available across group tours and corporate travel

The visa rejection cover is available across group tours, free independent traveler (FIT) segments, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and corporate travel businesses. This means it extends protection across a wide range of travel categories. With this launch, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel introduce a dedicated insurance-backed mechanism to mitigate risks linked to visa uncertainties in the domestic market.

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