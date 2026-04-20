Visa rejected? New insurance covers trip losses for travelers
What's the story
Leading travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and its group company SOTC Travel have launched a new insurance product to protect travelers from losses due to visa rejections. The first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian travel and travel insurance space is underwritten by ICICI Lombard. It addresses customer concerns over non-refundable expenses in case of visa denials amid changing global travel norms and visa requirements.
Coverage details
Compensation for non-recoverable advance payments
The new insurance cover from Thomas Cook and SOTC provides indemnification for non-recoverable advance payments made toward travel and accommodation, along with applicable official cancellation charges. This is applicable if a traveler's visa application (except immigrant and employment visas) is rejected. The solution aims to provide financial security by covering unforeseen losses tied to visa outcomes, a key risk factor in international travel planning.
Wide reach
Available across group tours and corporate travel
The visa rejection cover is available across group tours, free independent traveler (FIT) segments, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and corporate travel businesses. This means it extends protection across a wide range of travel categories. With this launch, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel introduce a dedicated insurance-backed mechanism to mitigate risks linked to visa uncertainties in the domestic market.