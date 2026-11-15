Thomas Kurian considered for NVIDIA CEO after Jensen Huang allegations
Thomas Kurian, who leads Google Cloud, is now being considered to take over as CEO at NVIDIA after Jensen Huang stepped down following recent allegations.
With NVIDIA searching for its next leader, former CFO Colette Kress is filling in as interim CEO while the company figures out its next move.
Kurian's path to Google Cloud
Kurian's story starts in Kottayam, Kerala, with studies in Bangalore before heading to Princeton and Stanford.
He kicked off his career at McKinsey & Company, climbed the ranks at Oracle, and has been steering Google Cloud since 2018.
Fun fact: his identical twin brother George is also a tech CEO (he runs NetApp), making them quite the power duo in the industry.