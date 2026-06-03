Thynk Technology India shuts, CEO arrested, 700+ staff jobless
Business
Thynk Technology India, a Pune-based IT company, suddenly closed its doors in April 2026, leaving more than 700 employees and interns out of work.
The shutdown sparked accusations of unpaid salaries and shady financial dealings.
Things escalated quickly: the CEO was arrested after a young intern filed a complaint for cheating and breach of trust.
Employees allege company misused ₹15,000 deposits
Many employees say they stopped getting paid back in January but were still asked to hand over ₹15,000 as security deposits for laptops and onboarding.
Some showed up to find the office locked with no warning, while checks for pending payments bounced.
Now, police are investigating claims that the company misused those deposits to cover expenses instead of paying staff.