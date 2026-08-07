TikTok to lay off 250 employees, shut Nashville office
What's the story
TikTok has announced the layoff of 250 employees and the closure of its Nashville office. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to "streamline our operations and better align our teams for long-term growth." The Nashville office, which housed some members of TikTok's content moderation team, will officially close on October 5.
AI transition
Shift to AI content moderation
The closure of the Nashville office and layoffs come as social media companies, including TikTok, are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence (AI) for content moderation.
The tech is being used to detect and remove violent or explicit content from platforms.
This marks a major shift from the traditional reliance on human moderators for these tasks.
User commitment
TikTok's commitment to user safety
Despite the recent changes, TikTok has reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and positive experience for its users.
Zanna Crowley, a spokesperson for the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, said they are "fully committed to providing secure, safe, and positive experiences for the 200 million Americans that create, discover, and connect with what they love on TikTok."