TikTok to pay Alabama $100 million, adding 2 hour daily limit

TikTok just agreed to pay Alabama $100 million to settle claims that its app is addictive and not as safe for teens as advertised.

The deal helps TikTok avoid a trial that was set for Monday, and if certain steps are met, the payout could jump to $300 million.

As part of the agreement, TikTok will roll out a two-hour daily limit, pauses after 15 minutes of use, and tougher age checks.