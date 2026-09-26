TikTok to pay Alabama $100 million, adding 2 hour daily limit
Business
TikTok just agreed to pay Alabama $100 million to settle claims that its app is addictive and not as safe for teens as advertised.
The deal helps TikTok avoid a trial that was set for Monday, and if certain steps are met, the payout could jump to $300 million.
As part of the agreement, TikTok will roll out a two-hour daily limit, pauses after 15 minutes of use, and tougher age checks.
Alabama AG alleges TikTok harms teens
Alabama's attorney general said TikTok was hurting teen mental health by pushing extreme content and not being upfront about data sharing or age rules.
At least 27 other states and Washington, DC have also sued.
TikTok says it cares about teen safety and is updating its features to better protect young users.