Tim Cook expands John Ternus's role in Apple design teams

Apple's CEO Tim Cook just picked John Ternus, the company's youngest senior exec, to be the main point person for Apple's design teams. This move is all about bringing hardware, industrial design, and software UI closer together. While design leaders still officially report to Cook, Ternus will now serve as the executive sponsor for design, acting as a bridge between teams and representing design in executive gatherings.

Why bother? With former COO Jeff Williams retiring (he took over oversight of the design organization after Jony Ive left), Apple needed someone to steer its next wave of products—think AI features, Vision Pro headset updates, and maybe even foldable devices.

Ternus will help shape how these products look and feel by working closely with other top execs like Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak.

Who is he? Ternus has been at Apple for many years and has steadily risen through the ranks and has worked on virtual reality projects.

Now 50, he's known for his collaborative style—he'll lead major design talks but decisions will still be made as a team.