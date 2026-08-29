Tim Cook farewell at Apple Park as Ternus named CEO
Business
Apple just threw an emotional farewell party for Tim Cook, who is stepping down as CEO after more than 15 years at the top.
Around 200 people, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Eddy Cue, came together at Apple Park, with OneRepublic performing and plenty of tributes to Cook's legacy.
John Ternus, a longtime Apple executive, will officially take over as CEO on September 1.
Cook will shift to executive chairman
Cook is not leaving completely: he will shift into an executive chairman role, focusing on government and policy work.
Meanwhile, Ternus will make his first public appearance as CEO during next month's big product reveals: get ready for the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra.