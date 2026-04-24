TIME, Reliance to launch 'TIME100 Next India' list 

Leading global media company TIME has announced its first-ever international expansion of the TIME100 Next franchise with the launch of TIME100 Next India. The initiative, a joint effort with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) , will celebrate 100 rising stars from India and the Indian diaspora across various fields. The announcement was made at the annual TIME100 Gala in New York City by Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, and Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Initiative details Inaugural list to feature rising stars from various fields The inaugural TIME100 Next India list will be curated by editors at TIME and will feature a diverse range of sectors such as arts, science, business, sports, advocacy, and more. Sibley expressed her excitement about bringing this initiative to India for the first time. She said it reflects their commitment to recognizing and convening the next generation of leaders driving progress across industries globally.

Partnership goals Ambani on partnership with TIME Ambani said the partnership with TIME aligns perfectly with Reliance's vision of innovation and leadership in India. She emphasized their commitment to building India's future by empowering the next generation of talent, ideas, and leadership. Ambani also expressed her excitement about hosting the first-ever TIME100 NEXT India at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, as part of their mission to bring global excellence to India and vice versa.

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