Titan completes record 52.6m underwater photoshoot for Zero Hour watch

Kuruvilla Markose aims India watch hub

This record isn't just for bragging rights. Titan wants to make waves in India's ₹800 crore sports and tool watch scene with high-performance designs.

CEO Kuruvilla Markose shared that most of the work on the Zero Hour 500-meter happens right here in India, calling it a sign that Indian watchmaking is leveling up fast.



His big goal? To see India become a global watchmaking hub within five years, powered by innovation and homegrown expertise.