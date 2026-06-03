Titan completes record 52.6m underwater photoshoot for Zero Hour watch
Titan pulled off the deepest underwater product photoshoot ever, snapping photos of its Zero Hour Professional Diver's Automatic 500 million watch at a depth of 52.6 meters in Thailand's open ocean.
This bold move is part of its new Zero Hour collection, which includes 12 tough watches built for serious underwater action (think: 100 to 500 meters).
Kuruvilla Markose aims India watch hub
This record isn't just for bragging rights. Titan wants to make waves in India's ₹800 crore sports and tool watch scene with high-performance designs.
CEO Kuruvilla Markose shared that most of the work on the Zero Hour 500-meter happens right here in India, calling it a sign that Indian watchmaking is leveling up fast.
His big goal? To see India become a global watchmaking hub within five years, powered by innovation and homegrown expertise.