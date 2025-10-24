LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / World's richest people mostly live in these 10 cities
Summarize
World's richest people mostly live in these 10 cities
New York City tops the list

World's richest people mostly live in these 10 cities

By Akash Pandey
Oct 24, 2025
05:52 pm
What's the story

A recent report by wealth intelligence platform Altrata has revealed that seven of the world's top 10 cities with the highest number of ultra-wealthy residents are in the US. The report tracks individuals with a net worth above $30 million and includes data through June 2025, CNBC Make It reported. New York City leads this elite list with a whopping 21,380 ultra-wealthy residents.

Growth surge

Other US cities on the list

The report shows that all seven US cities on the list have witnessed double-digit growth in their ultra-rich populations over the past year. Los Angeles comes in third with 11,680 ultra-wealthy residents, followed by San Francisco (8,270), Chicago (7,530), Dallas (6,530), Washington D.C. (6,460), and Houston (5,900). New York's position is attributed to its status as a global financial hub where banking and finance are common industries among the ultra-wealthy across generations.

Global perspective

Cities outside the US

Outside the US, Hong Kong comes second with 17,215 ultra-wealthy residents. Tokyo (6,940) and London (6,660) also feature on this elite list. The rise of Hong Kong is attributed to a surge in IPO activity, with valuations on its stock exchange jumping eightfold in early 2025 according to CNBC.

Wealth distribution

Global ultra-rich population and wealth concentration

Altrata estimates that individuals worth over $30 million make up just 1% of the global millionaire population but hold nearly a third of total millionaire wealth. The global ultra-rich population stands at 500,000 and is projected to reach 670,000 by 2030, according to CNBC Make It. This data underscores the concentration of wealth among a small percentage of high-net-worth individuals worldwide.