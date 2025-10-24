World's richest people mostly live in these 10 cities

A recent report by wealth intelligence platform Altrata has revealed that seven of the world's top 10 cities with the highest number of ultra-wealthy residents are in the US . The report tracks individuals with a net worth above $30 million and includes data through June 2025, CNBC Make It reported. New York City leads this elite list with a whopping 21,380 ultra-wealthy residents.

Growth surge Other US cities on the list The report shows that all seven US cities on the list have witnessed double-digit growth in their ultra-rich populations over the past year. Los Angeles comes in third with 11,680 ultra-wealthy residents, followed by San Francisco (8,270), Chicago (7,530), Dallas (6,530), Washington D.C. (6,460), and Houston (5,900). New York's position is attributed to its status as a global financial hub where banking and finance are common industries among the ultra-wealthy across generations.

Global perspective Cities outside the US Outside the US, Hong Kong comes second with 17,215 ultra-wealthy residents. Tokyo (6,940) and London (6,660) also feature on this elite list. The rise of Hong Kong is attributed to a surge in IPO activity, with valuations on its stock exchange jumping eightfold in early 2025 according to CNBC.