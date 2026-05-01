Toto $190 million semiconductor bet lifts shares to 2021 high

Toto 2nd-largest electrostatic chuck maker

Turns out, Toto isn't just about fancy bathrooms. It's now the world's second-largest maker of electrostatic chucks, key components for memory chip manufacturing.

With AI fueling massive chip demand, semiconductors now make up over half of Toto's profits.

Meanwhile, its toilet business is struggling with supply chain snags due to shortages caused by the Middle East energy crunch, forcing a pause on new toilet orders since mid-April.