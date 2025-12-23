Trade unions call nationwide strike in February over labor codes

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions and sectoral federations has called for a one-day nationwide strike on February 12, 2026. The protest is against the four labor codes notified last month. The date will be formally ratified at the National Workers's Convention scheduled for January 9, 2026. The unions are demanding the Indian government repeal these codes, which they claim are anti-worker.

Unified front Unions unite against new labor codes The joint platform includes prominent trade unions such as AITUC, HMS, CITU, INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, they said the government is trying to use all its institutional machinery and media to build a positive consensus around these codes. However, the workers are determined to fight against this unilateral imposition by the government and get these codes repealed.

Future plans Unions threaten further action if demands are not met The unions have threatened to escalate their protests if the government continues to notify rules under these codes and does not repeal them. Their future actions could include a multi-day general strike and sectoral resistance actions. The unions have also opposed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, claiming it would allow private and foreign players into hazardous nuclear power production for profit at the cost of national security.