TRAI, Centre probe Airtel priority postpaid plan for net neutrality
Airtel's new priority postpaid plan is catching the government's attention, as officials worry it might break net neutrality rules.
The plan uses network slicing (basically, a way to give postpaid users faster and more reliable service), which could leave prepaid users with slower speeds.
The Centre and TRAI are now digging into whether this setup is fair for everyone.
Jyotiraditya Scindia discusses Airtel tech
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has already talked with his team about Airtel's tech, and the regulator may ask the company to provide technical details.
The big question: Should your internet speed depend on how much you pay?
With 5G tech evolving fast and regulations still unclear, authorities want to make sure all Indians get equal access online—no matter their plan or provider.