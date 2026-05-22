TRAI, Centre probe Airtel priority postpaid plan for net neutrality

Jyotiraditya Scindia discusses Airtel tech

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has already talked with his team about Airtel's tech, and the regulator may ask the company to provide technical details.

The big question: Should your internet speed depend on how much you pay?

With 5G tech evolving fast and regulations still unclear, authorities want to make sure all Indians get equal access online—no matter their plan or provider.