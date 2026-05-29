Why Airtel's 5G priority postpaid plan is under TRAI scanner

Regulatory requirements

Airtel yet to submit details of new offering to TRAI

TRAI's rules mandate operators to inform the regulator about new plans or changes to existing ones within seven working days. This is done so that TRAI can assess pricing and fairness. However, as of Wednesday evening, Airtel had not submitted details of its new offering to the regulator. An Airtel executive said the company has followed every rule and there has been no tariff change.