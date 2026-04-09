TRAI weighs D2D satellite 4G 5G spectrum for rural India
TRAI is looking to improve satellite-based mobile connectivity in rural and remote parts of India with a fresh framework for satellite communication networks.
The big question: should direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services use traditional satellite spectrum or tap into the same airwaves as 4G and 5G?
This could mean getting reliable coverage even where cell towers can't reach.
Telecom firms seek level playing field
Telecom companies aren't thrilled: some worry that letting satellites use regular mobile frequencies might disrupt their business.
They're asking for a level playing field, saying if D2D services get access to these bands, they should follow the same rules as everyone else.
TRAI wants feedback from stakeholders by May 6, so there's still time for voices to be heard before any decisions are made.