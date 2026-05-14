Trump ally Kevin Warsh confirmed as new Federal Reserve chair

Kevin Warsh has been confirmed as the new chair of the Federal Reserve in a historic Senate vote. The confirmation process, which began in summer 2025, concluded with a narrow 54-45 vote on Wednesday. This was the closest confirmation vote for a Fed chair in modern history. Warsh will succeed Jerome Powell, who has held the position since 2018 and whose term ends Friday.

Leadership transition Warsh's confirmation a major shift for Federal Reserve Warsh's confirmation marks a major shift in the leadership of the Federal Reserve. The Senate vote was largely along party lines, with only Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman breaking ranks to support Warsh. Despite his departure, Powell will remain at the Fed as he has two years left on his term as governor. He had previously said that he would stay until an investigation into renovations at the Fed's headquarters is complete.

Expectations Trump expects Warsh to lower interest rates President Donald Trump has openly said he expects Warsh to lower interest rates, having previously criticized Powell for his monetary policy. Warsh, who was part of a large pool of candidates for the position, is no stranger to the Fed. He served from 2006-2011 during a time when officials initially dismissed risks from the subprime mortgage crisis that triggered a global financial meltdown.

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