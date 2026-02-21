Trump announces new 10% tariff on imports
Donald Trump just signed off on a 10% tariff for almost all goods coming into the US, starting February 24 and lasting 150 days.
This move follows a Supreme Court ruling that blocked his earlier tariffs, but Trump quickly found a new legal route using a different trade law.
He said, "We have alternatives, great alternatives. Could be more money. We'll take in more money, and we'll be a lot stronger for it," insisting these tariffs will help boost US revenue.
Who's affected and what's exempted
This new tariff skips goods from Mexico and Canada (as long as they follow USMCA rules), plus stuff like medicines, cars, planes, and energy products.
But here's the kicker: de minimis (low-value) shipments will now be subject to the 10% surcharge—so expect possible price hikes or changes in how retailers operate in the US.
The administration has signaled it may pursue broader trade actions and negotiations, which could mean even more changes ahead for global shopping and prices.