Trump announces new 10% tariff on imports Business Feb 21, 2026

Donald Trump just signed off on a 10% tariff for almost all goods coming into the US, starting February 24 and lasting 150 days.

This move follows a Supreme Court ruling that blocked his earlier tariffs, but Trump quickly found a new legal route using a different trade law.

He said, "We have alternatives, great alternatives. Could be more money. We'll take in more money, and we'll be a lot stronger for it," insisting these tariffs will help boost US revenue.