Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in tariff case
Donald Trump is turning to the Supreme Court for an emergency hearing after a federal appeals court ruled most of his tariffs illegal last week.
The recent decision said Trump went too far under a 1977 emergency law, and he's calling this an "emergency" that he believes could hurt US economic security.
Tariffs part of Trump's 'Liberation Day' plan
Trump says losing these tariffs puts the US at risk from unfair foreign trade, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sounds confident the Supreme Court will back Trump's strategy.
The tariffs—part of his 'Liberation Day' plan launched in April—were meant to cut trade deficits but have faced criticism over how they were set up.
For now, the tariffs are still in place while the legal fight continues.