Trump earned $1.4B from crypto in 2025

Asset management

Trump's net worth estimated at $7.6 billion

Trump, whose net worth is estimated at $7.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reported more than two dozen assets worth over $50 million each. These include Mar-a-Lago, his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, and his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. which owns Truth Social. The Trump Organization has said that these holdings are independently managed by third-party financial institutions with no involvement from Trump or his family members in making transactions.