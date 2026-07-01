Trump earned $1.4B from crypto in 2025
What's the story
President Donald Trump has reported a whopping $1.4 billion in earnings from cryptocurrency and memecoin-related businesses in 2025. The information was revealed in his latest annual financial disclosure, which was released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday. The 927-page document provides a detailed view of Trump's business empire, including income from hotels, golf resorts, and cryptocurrency ventures.
Business details
Earnings from World Liberty Financial and CIC Digital
The financial disclosure shows that Trump made over $594 million from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company co-founded by him, his sons, and Steven Witkoff. Zach Witkoff, the special envoy's son, is the CEO of the firm. Trump's memecoin business CIC Digital LLC earned $636 million in income mostly from royalties under a license agreement with Celebration Coins.
Financial assets
CIC Digital held cryptocurrencies worth at least $60 million
The financial disclosure also reveals that CIC Digital held cryptocurrencies in digital wallets worth at least $60 million. Trump also made nearly $197 million from an equity sale of Stablecoin Holdco. These earnings from cryptocurrency ventures were far more than the revenue generated from his Mar-a-Lago resort ($77 million) or his Northern Virginia golf club ($25 million).
Investment portfolio
Over 680 pages of transactions listed in the disclosure
The disclosure lists over 680 pages of transactions, including purchases and sales of equities such as Amazon and Apple. NVIDIA, Microsoft, Netflix, and Exxon Mobil were among the most traded stocks in Trump's portfolio. The filing has sparked concerns that Trump may be profiting from his presidency as he has not divested or moved his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer.
Asset management
Trump's net worth estimated at $7.6 billion
Trump, whose net worth is estimated at $7.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reported more than two dozen assets worth over $50 million each. These include Mar-a-Lago, his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, and his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. which owns Truth Social. The Trump Organization has said that these holdings are independently managed by third-party financial institutions with no involvement from Trump or his family members in making transactions.
Debt details
Financial disclosure lists outstanding debts as well
The financial disclosure also lists several outstanding debts, including two judgments won by author E. Jean Carroll over sexual assault allegations. These debts were stayed pending the outcome of appeals Trump has filed. He did not list any outstanding debt to lawyers or law firms from criminal and civil cases he has been involved in. Save America, one of his leadership political action committees, has paid most of those fees.