Trump Media terminates crypto deal with Crypto.com

The decision to cancel the deal and withdraw from certain ETF services was confirmed by Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com.

He said, "After analyzing these proposed ETFs and DAT from every angle, we've reached the same conclusion: moving forward under current market conditions doesn't make sense."

Marszalek added that they will explore other ETF opportunities and find a better way to allocate resources committed to the DAT for driving revenue and growing ecosystem value.