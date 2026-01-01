Trump Media to launch new cryptocurrency for shareholders

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, the company behind US President Donald Trump 's Truth Social platform, has announced plans to launch a new cryptocurrency . The digital token will be distributed directly to its shareholders in partnership with crypto exchange Crypto.com. Each shareholder will receive one token for every share they own. The move is part of a growing list of cryptocurrency ventures associated with Trump.

Crypto connections Trump's involvement in cryptocurrency ventures Along with the new digital token, Trump has also been associated with World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance project that runs the WLFI token and $1 stablecoin. Earlier this year, he launched his own TRUMP memecoin and a similar coin endorsed by his wife Melania. Notably, Trump is the largest shareholder of Trump Media with a 41% stake in the company.

Regulatory environment Cryptocurrency initiative amid favorable regulatory climate The announcement of the new cryptocurrency comes as a result of a more favorable regulatory climate for the crypto industry. This is due to Trump's return to the White House in January and new legislation passed over the summer to regulate parts of the sector. Several enforcement actions against crypto companies have also been paused or dropped, Bloomberg reported.