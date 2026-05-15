Trump Mobile T1 smartphone ships after 9 month delay

Experts question Trump mobile US assembly

Some buyers were frustrated by long waits and unclear delivery dates after paying $100 deposits.

Experts have also pointed out that while the T1 is assembled in the US it relies on Asian supply chains and looks a lot like Chinese-made Android phones.

Trump Mobile is also offering "The 47 Plan" wireless service for $47.45 a month, a nod to Trump's serving as both the 45th and 47th US president.