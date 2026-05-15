Trump Mobile T1 smartphone ships after 9 month delay
Business
Trump Mobile's T1 smartphone is finally landing in customers' hands, about nine months after its original launch date.
Priced at $499 (around ₹47,000), the phone was hyped as a big step for US manufacturing.
Preorders are being sent out now, with the rest expected to ship soon.
Experts question Trump mobile US assembly
Some buyers were frustrated by long waits and unclear delivery dates after paying $100 deposits.
Experts have also pointed out that while the T1 is assembled in the US it relies on Asian supply chains and looks a lot like Chinese-made Android phones.
Trump Mobile is also offering "The 47 Plan" wireless service for $47.45 a month, a nod to Trump's serving as both the 45th and 47th US president.