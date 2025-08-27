Trump pen praise lifts Korean firm's stock

It's a real-life example of how a simple shoutout from a world leader can send markets spinning. After Trump admired the handmade fountain pen (with classic Korean designs and a Monami nib) on August 25, 2024, media buzz exploded. Orders poured in for Zenyle, the pen's maker, and Monami's stock shot up nearly 30% one day, then another 24% the next.

Summit locks in more US-South Korea cooperation

The hype pushed Monami to its highest price in over a year before things calmed down—though shares still held onto big gains.

Demand even got so wild that Zenyle (the pen's maker) had to pause sales for a bit.

The summit also locked in more US-South Korea cooperation, including plans for Korean Air Lines to buy over 100 Boeing jets.