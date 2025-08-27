Next Article
Maruti Suzuki stock climbs ahead of AGM
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2025, and investors seem pretty optimistic—the stock just climbed 1.81% to ₹14,714.
With a huge market cap of ₹4.63 lakh crore, this meeting is set to spotlight how the company has been performing and what's next.
Maruti Suzuki's financial performance
Maruti Suzuki has doubled its revenue in five years, going from ₹70,372 crore in March 2021 to ₹152,913 crore by March 2025.
Net profit also shot up from ₹4,220 crore to ₹14,256 crore in that time.
Even their latest quarterly results (June 2025) looked strong with a net profit of ₹3,756 crore—proof that the company's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.