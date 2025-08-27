Maruti Suzuki stock climbs ahead of AGM

Maruti Suzuki's financial performance

Maruti Suzuki has doubled its revenue in five years, going from ₹70,372 crore in March 2021 to ₹152,913 crore by March 2025.

Net profit also shot up from ₹4,220 crore to ₹14,256 crore in that time.

Even their latest quarterly results (June 2025) looked strong with a net profit of ₹3,756 crore—proof that the company's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.