Are we getting a 'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' sequel? 

'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' is getting a sequel

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 27, 2025
10:52 am
What's the story

The animated film K-Pop: Demon Hunters, which was released on Netflix earlier this year, is reportedly in early talks for a sequel. The movie has become the most-watched film in Netflix's history with over 236 million views. Its original soundtrack also made history by placing four songs on the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously- an unprecedented feat for the Hot 100 chart.

Negotiations underway

Netflix, Sony in early negotiations for sequel

According to Puck, Netflix and Sony are currently in early negotiations for a sequel to K-Pop: Demon Hunters. The film was produced by Sony under its licensing deal with the streaming service. This project marked the first film created under a new first-look deal between the two companies, focusing on movies intended for streaming platforms.

Box office success

It broke box office records

In a surprising move, Netflix decided to break its usual rules and gave K-Pop: Demon Hunters a sing-along theatrical release in over 1,700 North American theaters. Despite only having two days of special screenings, the film topped the domestic box office during the second-to-last weekend of August. It even outperformed summer releases like Weapons and Freakier Friday.

Potential expansion

Co-director Kang on potential sequel

Maggie Kang, co-director of K-Pop: Demon Hunters, expressed interest in a sequel that delves deeper into the backstories of supporting characters Zoey and Mira. Speaking to Variety, she said, "We've set up so much for potential backstory... there's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored." "This was Rumi's story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira - ones that we actually put in the movie but it just kind of rejected it."