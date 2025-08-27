Are we getting a 'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' sequel? 

The animated film K-Pop: Demon Hunters , which was released on Netflix earlier this year, is reportedly in early talks for a sequel. The movie has become the most-watched film in Netflix's history with over 236 million views. Its original soundtrack also made history by placing four songs on the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously- an unprecedented feat for the Hot 100 chart.

Negotiations underway Netflix, Sony in early negotiations for sequel According to Puck, Netflix and Sony are currently in early negotiations for a sequel to K-Pop: Demon Hunters. The film was produced by Sony under its licensing deal with the streaming service. This project marked the first film created under a new first-look deal between the two companies, focusing on movies intended for streaming platforms.

Box office success It broke box office records In a surprising move, Netflix decided to break its usual rules and gave K-Pop: Demon Hunters a sing-along theatrical release in over 1,700 North American theaters. Despite only having two days of special screenings, the film topped the domestic box office during the second-to-last weekend of August. It even outperformed summer releases like Weapons and Freakier Friday.