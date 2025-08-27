Anya Taylor-Joy's meteoric rise explained

In no time, Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as one of the leading names in Hollywood , with her quirky acting and illustrious projects. From indie films to mainstream success, her journey is a testament to her talent and hard work. With every project, she only makes her mark stronger. Here's how Taylor-Joy is making a legacy that's both impactful and everlasting.

#1 Breakthrough with 'The Queen's Gambit' Taylor-Joy became a household name with her role in The Queen's Gambit. The series was a global phenomenon, reaching millions of households in its first month of release. Her character Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy, won over fans and critics alike. The role not only exhibited her acting chops but also her capacity to shoulder complicated stories on screen.

#2 Diverse film choices Taylor-Joy's filmography speaks volumes about her diverse choices across various genres. From psychological thrillers such as Split to period dramas like Emma, she has aced the versatility game. By opting for projects that defy conventional storytelling, she continues to push boundaries and expand her artistic reach.

#3 Collaborations with renowned directors Working with acclaimed directors has played an integral role in Taylor-Joy's growth. Working with directors like Robert Eggers in The Witch has allowed her to refine her craft under the keen eye of a master. Not only do these collaborations make the film better, but they also shape her career in a significant way.