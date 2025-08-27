'Did my best,' doctor in Ganguly case breaks silence Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Dr. Shivendranath Das has spoken out after facing backlash over YouTuber Sohini Ganguly's miscarriage and the loss of her newborn.

He explained on social media that he acted quickly when he learned about serious risks like reduced fetal movement and high blood pressure, urging immediate hospitalization.

When Ganguly arrived, there was no fetal heartbeat; Das said a C-section wasn't done right away to avoid extra complications, but one was performed later due to maternal bleeding.