'Did my best,' doctor in Ganguly case breaks silence
Dr. Shivendranath Das has spoken out after facing backlash over YouTuber Sohini Ganguly's miscarriage and the loss of her newborn.
He explained on social media that he acted quickly when he learned about serious risks like reduced fetal movement and high blood pressure, urging immediate hospitalization.
When Ganguly arrived, there was no fetal heartbeat; Das said a C-section wasn't done right away to avoid extra complications, but one was performed later due to maternal bleeding.
Ganguly's family allegedly vandalized hospital after incident
Addressing allegations of negligence, Das stressed that his decisions were based on medical evidence and the best interests of both mother and child—adding that he didn't charge for the surgery as a matter of ethics.
After the incident, Ganguly's family reportedly vandalized the hospital and tried to assault him.
Das has been countering online misinformation and says he followed established medical protocols throughout.