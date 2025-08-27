Urban Company, Rapido among ET Startup Awards 'Startup of Year' nominees Business Aug 27, 2025

The Economic Times Startup Awards are back, spotlighting India's most exciting startups of 2025.

This year's nominees for Startup of the Year include Urban Company, Rapido, Meesho, Groww, Porter, and PhysicsWallah—each recognized for shaking up their industries and growing fast.

Winners will be picked by a jury on August 28 in Bengaluru.