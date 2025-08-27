Urban Company, Rapido among ET Startup Awards 'Startup of Year' nominees
The Economic Times Startup Awards are back, spotlighting India's most exciting startups of 2025.
This year's nominees for Startup of the Year include Urban Company, Rapido, Meesho, Groww, Porter, and PhysicsWallah—each recognized for shaking up their industries and growing fast.
Winners will be picked by a jury on August 28 in Bengaluru.
These awards have been around for a decade
Since 2015, these awards have celebrated startups making real impact in India's tech and business scene.
Categories go beyond just "Startup of the Year"—there are also honors like Midas Touch (for standout investors).
Jury includes Kant, ex-Flipkart, Delhivery leaders
A jury led by Amitabh Kant (ex-G20 Sherpa), with leaders from Flipkart and Delhivery on board, will select the winners.
For Midas Touch this year, names like Ashish Agrawal (Peak XV Partners) and Pranav Pai (3one4 Capital) are in the running too.