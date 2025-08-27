Sensex crashes 850 points as trade tensions with US rise

Foreign, domestic investors sell off stocks

Nearly ₹4.5 lakh crore in market value vanished as both foreign and domestic investors sold off stocks—FPIs offloaded ₹6,516 crore and DIIs sold ₹7,060 crore in just one day.

Major names like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank lost ground, while FMCG companies like HUL and ITC actually gained thanks to hopes for GST cuts.

The real estate, metals, and telecom sectors felt the brunt of the sell-off as worries about trade tensions with the US grew louder.