Apple to open 2 more retail stores in India

Apple is also ramping up iPhone production in India

Both stores will offer hands-on "Today at Apple" sessions, covering things like photography and coding.

The Bengaluru store even features a peacock feather design as a nod to India's national bird.

On top of that, Apple is investing $2.5 billion with Foxconn to boost its annual iPhone production capacity in India.

Separately, India is being positioned to manufacture the entire iPhone 17 lineup for the US market—a first for the company.

By 2025, Apple plans to have six stores across India, but hasn't revealed where the next ones will pop up yet.